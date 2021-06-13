Cancel
Hibbing, MN

Live events coming up in Hibbing

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hibbing calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hibbing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrnqJ_0aT42Hu300

Pints with a Purpose

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 531 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN

Swing by for a pint at BoomTown Brewery & Woodfire Grill in Hibbing! MDI transforms lives of people with disabilities by providing fulfilling job opportunities and training. A career at MDI gives...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHHVE_0aT42Hu300

St Louis County Fair

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

St Louis County Fair will feature a Livestock show, poultry, breeding beef, rodeo, agriculture products, fine arts, needle crafts, horticulture show, metal crafts, sculptured, glass crafts, car...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTr4H_0aT42Hu300

30forFreedom Northland Chapter

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Welcome back Northland Runners Registration for 30forFreedom 2021 is OPEN! Run/walk/ bike with us as we bring freedom to sex trafficking victims. Our goals are to RUN/BIKE/ WALK a 5k, 10K, 13.1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QXLO_0aT42Hu300

Bean Bags with Connect

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1717 3rd Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Come join the Hibbing Area Chamber Connect Committee at Palmers Tavern for delicious food and a friendly game of beanbags. Learn about the committee and meet the current members. We hope to see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z9WQ_0aT42Hu300

Totus Tuus Summer Youth Program

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 2328 7th Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Totus Tuus = Total Yours Summer Youth Program at Blessed Sacrament K-6th Grade Monday-Friday 9am-2:30pm Cost is $30/student 7th-12th Grade Sunday - Thursday 7pm-9pm cost is $20/student Family cap...

ABOUT

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

