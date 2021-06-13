Live events coming up in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hibbing calendar.

Pints with a Purpose Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 531 E Howard St, Hibbing, MN

Swing by for a pint at BoomTown Brewery & Woodfire Grill in Hibbing! MDI transforms lives of people with disabilities by providing fulfilling job opportunities and training. A career at MDI gives...

St Louis County Fair Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

St Louis County Fair will feature a Livestock show, poultry, breeding beef, rodeo, agriculture products, fine arts, needle crafts, horticulture show, metal crafts, sculptured, glass crafts, car...

30forFreedom Northland Chapter Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Welcome back Northland Runners Registration for 30forFreedom 2021 is OPEN! Run/walk/ bike with us as we bring freedom to sex trafficking victims. Our goals are to RUN/BIKE/ WALK a 5k, 10K, 13.1...

Bean Bags with Connect Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1717 3rd Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Come join the Hibbing Area Chamber Connect Committee at Palmers Tavern for delicious food and a friendly game of beanbags. Learn about the committee and meet the current members. We hope to see...

Totus Tuus Summer Youth Program Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 2328 7th Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Totus Tuus = Total Yours Summer Youth Program at Blessed Sacrament K-6th Grade Monday-Friday 9am-2:30pm Cost is $30/student 7th-12th Grade Sunday - Thursday 7pm-9pm cost is $20/student Family cap...