Hazard events calendar
(HAZARD, KY) Live events are coming to Hazard.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hazard area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: 3924 Middle Fork Maces Creek Rd, Viper, KY
Event by Twin Rocks Bible Camp on Sunday, June 27 2021
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 Bulldog Ln, Hazard, KY
King's X comes to Kentucky for the first time in over 15 years!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 933 Perry Park Rd, Hazard, KY
3rd Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show for Autism. Presented by Banzai Cruisers and Title Sponsors Drivn Clothing & Sikotic Kustoms! We are back for our 3rd Annual Show located in The Perry County Park...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Address: 147 Century Cir, Hazard, KY
One of our favorite days IS BACK! Water Day 2021 is happening Sunday, July 25 during the 9:30 and 11 service. There will be water slides, and more! Kids WILL GET WET! Make plans to be there!
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 101 Vo-Tech Dr, Hazard, KY
Please join us at the HCTC Technical Campus' Devert Owens Building in room 112 for our second GED Plus Orientation to learn about: • Earning your GED plus a tuition-free college certificate; •...