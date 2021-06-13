Escanaba calendar: What's coming up

(ESCANABA, MI) Live events are coming to Escanaba.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escanaba area:

Waterfront Art Festival 2021 Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 700 1st Ave S, Escanaba, MI

The Waterfront Art Festival is approaching its 50th year at Escanaba\'s Ludington Park. The festival features more than 60 exhibitors and vendors and showcases live music at the Karas Bandshell...

Whipper Snapper Fun Show Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

All participants must be 29 years old and under. Horses will be allowed on the grounds after 12:00pm on Friday, June 11 Limited shaving will be available on a first come basis. Stalls must be...

Day Campers at Camp Harstad Weekly Adventures! Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: E4655 State Hwy M35, Escanaba, MI

The YMCA and the Rotary Club of Escanaba have partnered to provide a wonderful Day Camp experience for individuals with mild to moderate special needs ages 6-20. The program is located at Rotary...

Buckcherry Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

Buy Buckcherry tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 21, 2021 8:00 pm at Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, MI.

Great Lakes Logging Expo Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

Booth TBA Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo September 9-11, 2021 UP State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI gltpa.org