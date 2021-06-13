Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Escanaba Bulletin
Escanaba Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Live events are coming to Escanaba.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escanaba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6i2U_0aT42F8b00

Waterfront Art Festival 2021

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 700 1st Ave S, Escanaba, MI

The Waterfront Art Festival is approaching its 50th year at Escanaba\'s Ludington Park. The festival features more than 60 exhibitors and vendors and showcases live music at the Karas Bandshell...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbi0N_0aT42F8b00

Whipper Snapper Fun Show

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

All participants must be 29 years old and under. Horses will be allowed on the grounds after 12:00pm on Friday, June 11 Limited shaving will be available on a first come basis. Stalls must be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3LZG_0aT42F8b00

Day Campers at Camp Harstad Weekly Adventures!

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: E4655 State Hwy M35, Escanaba, MI

The YMCA and the Rotary Club of Escanaba have partnered to provide a wonderful Day Camp experience for individuals with mild to moderate special needs ages 6-20. The program is located at Rotary...

Learn More

Buckcherry

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

Buy Buckcherry tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 21, 2021 8:00 pm at Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, MI.

Learn More

Great Lakes Logging Expo

Escanaba, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI

Booth TBA Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo September 9-11, 2021 UP State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI gltpa.org

Learn More
Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba Bulletin

Escanaba, MI
3
Followers
18
Post
730
Views
ABOUT

With Escanaba Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escanaba, MI
Government
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Horses#Upper Peninsula#Alternative Music#Sun Jun#The Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related