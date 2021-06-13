Cancel
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 7 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Okmulgee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Okmulgee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140wQl_0aT42EFs00

Harlan Ford Annual Car Show

Okmulgee, OK

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 830 Fairgrounds Rd, Okmulgee, OK

We at Harlan Ford are excited to announce our 4th Annual Car Show We will be back this year after we canceled last year for Covid. Our car show will be this June 26th at Harlan Ford in Okmulgee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amhMM_0aT42EFs00

2021 Annual Meeting

Okmulgee, OK

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1801 E 4th, Okmulgee, OK

The East Central Electrical Cooperative was built by the communities we serve to deliver reliable, sustainable and affordable energy. We answer to our local members, and this meeting is part of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNbFv_0aT42EFs00

Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo

Okmulgee, OK

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Okmulgee, OK

This rodeo is one of the largest African-American sporting events in America, as well as one of the oldest. Weekend activities also include a festival and parade. Fri - Sat 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJTzz_0aT42EFs00

2021 Okmulgee AirFest

Okmulgee, OK

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 W Airport Rd, Okmulgee, OK

The Okmulgee AirFest flies into the Okmulgee Regional Airport, Oklahoma on Saturday 11 September 2021. Look for some great local and national airshow talent at this Saturday only event. Vendors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u66c_0aT42EFs00

Make-A-Wish Foundation Charity Trail Ride

Okmulgee, OK

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 16830 Dripping Springs Lake Rd, Okmulgee, OK

Pick your ride--long, short, fast or slow--and enjoy a dinner, dance and auction following the ride. 7am-midnight.

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Top stories trending in Okmulgee

(OKMULGEE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Okmulgee. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Okmulgee area, click here.