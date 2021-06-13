Live events on the horizon in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Steamboat Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Steamboat Springs area:

Steam Rolla: Outdoor Roller Skating Rink Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

All ages are welcome to come roll and boogie to the music at this super fun outdoor roller skating rink! About this event We're bringing the roller skating rink experience to Steamboat Springs...

Tara Rose & The Real Deal Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Tara Rose & The Real Deal is on Facebook. To connect with Tara Rose & The Real Deal, join Facebook today.

Heart of Steamboat Church Service Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 50 8th St, Steamboat Springs, CO

Outdoor service hosted by Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church

Yampa River Walk Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Drop-in! All ages welcome This quiet section of the Yampa River Core Trail is perched along the river bank allowing for beautiful views close up. Depending on the time of year there are...

Outdoor Yoga on Torian Plaza Lawn Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO

Meet us outside on the Torian Plaza Lawn, in front of the Paramount Cafe, above the Steamboat Base Area for an all level practice that will help prepare your body and mind for the day ahead...