Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint calendar: Coming events

Sandpoint Voice
 7 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Sandpoint is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandpoint area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFxkU_0aT42CUQ00

Hoot Owl - Free Dinners

Ponderay, ID

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 30784 ID-200, Ponderay, ID

Free dinners served every Monday from 4 pm - 6 pm at the Hoot Owl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh8ZY_0aT42CUQ00

Monthly POP & Shop Group Ride - Alpine Shop

Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Date: Jun 1, 2021 5:30 pm to Jun 1, 2021 8:00 pm Location: Alpine Shop, 213 Church Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864, Sandpoint, United States Monthly POP & Shop Group Ride - Alpine Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0JSC_0aT42CUQ00

Speak and lead with confidence- Sandpoint Toastmasters

Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Communication is an essential skill for every aspect of our lives. Whether you are a manager, employee, student, community member, or a parent, Toastmasters gives you the skills to effectively...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB2MF_0aT42CUQ00

Fall Trail Clean up

Ponderay, ID

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 477181 US-95, Ponderay, ID

Hi All, We're scheduling another trail clean up and this fall event is on National Trail Clean up day. This helps bring funds to the club. Plan on meeting in North 40 parking lot at 9am. We'll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc0ep_0aT42CUQ00

Blind Beer Tasting

Sandpoint, ID

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Cedar St, Sandpoint, ID

A monthly blind beer tasting, offering the chance to try something new and challenge existing thoughts on beer. Each month features a new beer style. Second Mondays at 6 pm.

Sandpoint, ID
ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

