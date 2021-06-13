Cancel
Barre, VT

Barre calendar: What's coming up

Barre Journal
 7 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Barre is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNTYj_0aT42Bbh00

Sip and Shop Days of Summer Event

East Barre, Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 527 US-302, East Barre, VT

Summer is officially here! Celebrate the beach days and bonfires with us. Have a specialty drink or try out something new from one of our vendors. Located at VFW Post 790 on the East Barre Road...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128gEX_0aT42Bbh00

Kevin McEnerney Acoustics at Gusto's

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 28 Prospect St, Barre, VT

Kevin McEnerney Acoustics at Gusto's at Gusto's Bar, 28 Prospect Street, Barre, United States on Fri Jul 02 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otcCY_0aT42Bbh00

Toy Run After Party

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 663 S Barre Rd, Barre, VT

Attend the United Motorcyclists Toy Run and then stop by for the Party afterwards at Wilkins. All makes and models encouraged to attend! Live music by The Conniption Fits, Beer Tent provided by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0Rhu_0aT42Bbh00

Basketball Camp

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 30 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, VT

Barre Camp will be held at Faith Community Church. A movie night will be held at the end of camp for all the families attending. Register for both/either camp on this link...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIS31_0aT42Bbh00

The Bresett's - Concerts in Currier Park Series

Barre, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Barre's Concerts in Currier Park Series presents The Bresett's on Thursday, September 2nd at 6pm! Join us in the park for a night of great music! This week's concert is sponsored by: Mister Z's

Learn More
ABOUT

With Barre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

