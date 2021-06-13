Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Show Low calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Show Low:

Show Low, AZ Concealed Carry Class Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 161 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

Art from the Heart Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 902 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

Summer event for kids. Let us watch your kids for an hour. We will teach them ways to express themselves through art

Aqua Adventure Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 620 E McNeil, Show Low, AZ

Kids ages 5-12 grab your towel and some sunblock as we jump into a week of wild, wet adventures! Whether it’s water kickball, slipping and sliding on the splash pad, pool games or going down the...

Concert Series presents Rob Wright and Paul Pickering Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 251 Penrod Rd, Show Low, AZ

Rob Wright, singer and multi-instrumentalist, who has been performing throughout North America for over 40 years. He has toured all 50 states in the United Sates, as well as Canada and Mexico. Rob...

Finding Hope Orientation in Show Low — Living Hope Centers Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1901 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

Learn what Living Hope Centers is all about — our history, values and services. This is a chance to get involved with Living Hope, especially if you want to volunteer. Plus, you will experience a...