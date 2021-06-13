Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Show Low News Flash

Live events Show Low — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Show Low News Flash
Show Low News Flash
 7 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Show Low calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Show Low:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXz5T_0aT42Aiy00

Show Low, AZ Concealed Carry Class

Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 161 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEuLu_0aT42Aiy00

Art from the Heart

Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 902 East Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

Summer event for kids. Let us watch your kids for an hour. We will teach them ways to express themselves through art

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162W2C_0aT42Aiy00

Aqua Adventure

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 620 E McNeil, Show Low, AZ

Kids ages 5-12 grab your towel and some sunblock as we jump into a week of wild, wet adventures! Whether it’s water kickball, slipping and sliding on the splash pad, pool games or going down the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m34Vq_0aT42Aiy00

Concert Series presents Rob Wright and Paul Pickering

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 251 Penrod Rd, Show Low, AZ

Rob Wright, singer and multi-instrumentalist, who has been performing throughout North America for over 40 years. He has toured all 50 states in the United Sates, as well as Canada and Mexico. Rob...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZvht_0aT42Aiy00

Finding Hope Orientation in Show Low — Living Hope Centers

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1901 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

Learn what Living Hope Centers is all about — our history, values and services. This is a chance to get involved with Living Hope, especially if you want to volunteer. Plus, you will experience a...

Learn More
Show Low News Flash

Show Low News Flash

Show Low, AZ
17
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Living Hope
Related
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Popeyes Chicken Grand Opening

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Prescott Valley announced recently they will be opening the doors of the new location on June 30th!. The new restaurant, located at 5610 Hwy 69, Prescott Valley announced on their local Facebook page sharing the excitement that they will soon be open. In addition, Popeyes is...
Show Low, AZPosted by
Show Low News Flash

Check out these Show Low homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ridgetop beauty just waiting for your special touches! Built into the hillside this cabin boasts privacy & views! True country touches with Tongue &