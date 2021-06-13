Sturgeon Bay events coming soon

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 3365 County V, Jacksonport, WI 54235

A Soccer Bible Camp hosted at the Jacksonport soccer fields by St. John Lutheran Church of Valmy and Zion Lutheran Church of Egg Harbor.

St. Peter's Internet Worship Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 W Maple St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sunday morning online broadcast at 10:05am. (This is in addition to our regular "in-church" Sat and Sun weekend worship) Live broadcast right here on Facebook, on the radio WDOR.93.9FM, and also...

Art, Craft and Quilt Sale Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 5890 WI-57, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Browse 100 Amish-made quilts in a variety of popular styles, patterns and colors, and many other items. Featuring artist demonstrations.

Backstage Pass @ Johnny Gs Fishing Hole Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6962 Co Rd M, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Backstage Pass will be playing at Johnny Gs Fishing Hole Sturgeon Bay on Sunday June 13 starting at 01:00 PM

BurningCow2021 Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4780 Mathey Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

BurningCow is Wisconsin's premier music and camping experience in beautiful Door County, Wisconsin.