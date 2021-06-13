Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay events coming soon

Posted by 
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 7 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Sturgeon Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sturgeon Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfEYZ_0aT429vU00

2021 D.C. Soccer Bible Camp (Zion & St. John)

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 3365 County V, Jacksonport, WI 54235

A Soccer Bible Camp hosted at the Jacksonport soccer fields by St. John Lutheran Church of Valmy and Zion Lutheran Church of Egg Harbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ff2s8_0aT429vU00

St. Peter's Internet Worship

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 W Maple St, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sunday morning online broadcast at 10:05am. (This is in addition to our regular "in-church" Sat and Sun weekend worship) Live broadcast right here on Facebook, on the radio WDOR.93.9FM, and also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jukOO_0aT429vU00

Art, Craft and Quilt Sale

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 5890 WI-57, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Browse 100 Amish-made quilts in a variety of popular styles, patterns and colors, and many other items. Featuring artist demonstrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMsfW_0aT429vU00

Backstage Pass @ Johnny Gs Fishing Hole

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 6962 Co Rd M, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Backstage Pass will be playing at Johnny Gs Fishing Hole Sturgeon Bay on Sunday June 13 starting at 01:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUlPZ_0aT429vU00

BurningCow2021

Sturgeon Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4780 Mathey Road, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

BurningCow is Wisconsin's premier music and camping experience in beautiful Door County, Wisconsin.

ABOUT

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

