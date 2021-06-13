Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

What’s up Jamestown: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 7 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

Jamestown Kite Festival

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 AM

Address: &, 17th Ave SW & 10th St SW, Jamestown, ND

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department and the “Wings on Strings” Kite Club are sponsoring the 23rd annual kite festival on Friday, June 11th, to Sunday, June 13th, 2021, at Meidinger Park...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFE4g_0aT4282l00

Internal Affairs Investigations: Complaint and Procedural Responsibilities

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

This course is designed for individuals assigned to the responsibility of conducting internal affairs investigations as well as supervisors and command personnel with departmental oversight. Law...

Learn More

Ducks Unlimited - Jamestown Dinner

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Privacy Policy Terms of Service StepOutside States Jamestown News and Info Jamestown Hiking Jamestown Archery Jamestown Fishing Jamestown Hunting Jamestown Shooting Sports Jamestown Motorsports...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgWf1_0aT4282l00

Pioneer Days at Frontier Village

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 17th St SE, Jamestown, ND

Saturday: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM Blacksmith Demonstrations, 11:00 AM–2:00 PM Quilter Demonstrations, 2:00–5:00 Morse Code Demonstrations, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM Kevin Locke Performances (American Indian...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8Ps8_0aT4282l00

Alcoholics Anonymous: James River Group

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Learn More
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
3
Followers
17
Post
802
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Parks And Recreation#Sun Jun#Recreation Department#Jamestown News#Sun Jul 07#American#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related