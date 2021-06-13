What’s up Jamestown: Local events calendar

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

Jamestown Kite Festival Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 AM

Address: &, 17th Ave SW & 10th St SW, Jamestown, ND

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department and the “Wings on Strings” Kite Club are sponsoring the 23rd annual kite festival on Friday, June 11th, to Sunday, June 13th, 2021, at Meidinger Park...

Internal Affairs Investigations: Complaint and Procedural Responsibilities Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

This course is designed for individuals assigned to the responsibility of conducting internal affairs investigations as well as supervisors and command personnel with departmental oversight. Law...

Ducks Unlimited - Jamestown Dinner Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Pioneer Days at Frontier Village Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 17th St SE, Jamestown, ND

Saturday: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM Blacksmith Demonstrations, 11:00 AM–2:00 PM Quilter Demonstrations, 2:00–5:00 Morse Code Demonstrations, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM Kevin Locke Performances (American Indian...

Alcoholics Anonymous: James River Group Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.