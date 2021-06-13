Cancel
Columbia Updates

Columbia events coming soon

 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asVck_0aT427A200

RED, WHITE, & BLUE-TIFUL pageant

Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 Industrial Park Rd, Columbia, MS

DARLING DIXIE DIVA PAGEANTS Red, White, & Blue-tiful beauty pageant DATE: June 19, 2021 LOCATION: Columbia Expo Center – Columbia, Mississippi DEADLINE DATE TO ENTER: June 16, 2021 (or if pageant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaIxD_0aT427A200

Hub City Hustle Triathlon

Sumrall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

HUB CITY HUSTLE TRIATHLON Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8 AM Heritage Subdivision – Oloh, MS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIgxa_0aT427A200

New Bethel Church Annual Campmeeting

Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 88 New Bethel Rd, Jayess, MS

Religion event in Jayess, MS by New Bethel Jesus Name Church on Friday, June 25 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vx37a_0aT427A200

Five Weekends of Halloween

Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 660 MS-48 W, Tylertown, MS

We will be having five Halloween filled weekends. We will have a haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7R6h_0aT427A200

Purvis Antique Tractor Pull & Engine Show

Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS

Sign in Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morining & Pull Starts at 11 a.m.

Columbia, MS
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

