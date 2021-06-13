Columbia events coming soon

(COLUMBIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

RED, WHITE, & BLUE-TIFUL pageant Columbia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 Industrial Park Rd, Columbia, MS

DARLING DIXIE DIVA PAGEANTS Red, White, & Blue-tiful beauty pageant DATE: June 19, 2021 LOCATION: Columbia Expo Center – Columbia, Mississippi DEADLINE DATE TO ENTER: June 16, 2021 (or if pageant...

Hub City Hustle Triathlon Sumrall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

HUB CITY HUSTLE TRIATHLON Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8 AM Heritage Subdivision – Oloh, MS

New Bethel Church Annual Campmeeting Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 88 New Bethel Rd, Jayess, MS

Religion event in Jayess, MS by New Bethel Jesus Name Church on Friday, June 25 2021

Five Weekends of Halloween Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 660 MS-48 W, Tylertown, MS

We will be having five Halloween filled weekends. We will have a haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more!

Purvis Antique Tractor Pull & Engine Show Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS

Sign in Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morining & Pull Starts at 11 a.m.