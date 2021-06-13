Burley calendar: Events coming up

(BURLEY, ID) Live events are coming to Burley.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burley:

Superhero Adventure Rupert, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 610 Fremont Ave, Rupert, ID

Superhero Adventure at Historic Wilson Theatre, Rupert, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Spudman Triathlon Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: Burley, ID

The Burley Lions Club Spudman Triathlon began in 1987. The race is always on the last Saturday in July. This is a family friendly event featuring a 1.5K swim in the Snake River, a 40K bike and 10K run

Legacy of Women's Clubs in Idaho Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1142 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID

This presentation will explore the circumstances that allowed for the development of women’s clubs in the United States between the early 1800s and early 1900s and the underlying ideologies and...

VFW ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

VFW ANNUAL CRAFT FAIR at 554 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID 83318-1425, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 am to 03:00 pm

3rd Annual Bicycle & Fire Safety Festival FREE HELMET When Kids Bring in Their Bikes Burley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1142 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID

This will be our 3rd Annual Bicycle and Fires Safety Festival. There is be the Declo Fire Engine here and a Deputy Sheriff here to give information on the safety of riding bicycle. In addition...