Live events coming up in Bolivar

 7 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) Live events are coming to Bolivar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bolivar area:

CENTRIKID CAMP

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1600 University Ave, Bolivar, MO

The key verse we hope every camper and adult will memorize is 1 John 2:6: "The one who says he remains in him should walk just as he walked." We need help. We need more than a how-to guide, we...

36 Hole 4 Ball

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4551 Fairway Dr, Bolivar, MO

Tee: Champion span (6,840 yds - Par 72) Silo Ridge Country Club is a private country club located in Bolivar, Missouri. This 18-hole championship golf course and country club...

CMH Heroes for Hospice 5K/10K

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1500 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar, MO

Be a hero! Register for the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation's Heroes for Hospice 5K/10K Run. Both courses will begin in front of the CMH Community Rooms and will conclude with a loop around D

Children's Smile Center Poker Run Classic

Bolivar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4551 Fairway Dr, Bolivar, MO

10/01/2021 @ 9:00 am - 2:30 pm - Join us for the Children's Smile Center Poker Run Golf Classic. This is a fundraiser for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by...

Armed Church Security Team Member (Stage 3)

Bolivar, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 891 East 385th Road, Bolivar, MO 65613

This is the third and final class for our Armed Church Security Team Member course. Below are the topics covered in this class.  •Safety ru

ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

