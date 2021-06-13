Coming soon: Greenfield events

(GREENFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Greenfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenfield:

GROUP CAMPING at Arroyo Seco Greenfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 47600 Arroyo Seco Rd, Greenfield, CA

Group Campsite 30 limit Arroyo Seco is all about the gorge swim. Bring flotation equipment and we will scramble and swim to the waterfall at the end...

Mee Memorial Foundation celebrates National Rose Month in June with a Ribbon Cutting King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 Canal St, King City, CA

Mee Memorial Foundation celebrates National Rose Month in June with a Ribbon Cutting with King City and Soledad-Mission Chambers of Commerce on on Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m For...

Soledad Certified Farmers Market Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 137 Soledad St, Soledad, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021Thursdays, 4pm -8pm Location: 100 block of Soledad Street

VNA and Legal Services for Seniors at CHISPA communities of Soledad Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 438 Benito St, Soledad, CA

VNA and Legal Services for Seniors are coming to the CHISPA communities of Soledad to bring residents information about the different programs & services provided by both agencies. Presentations...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Soledad, CA 93960

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.