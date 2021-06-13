Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, CA

Coming soon: Greenfield events

Posted by 
Greenfield News Watch
Greenfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(GREENFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Greenfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dbei3_0aT421rg00

GROUP CAMPING at Arroyo Seco

Greenfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 47600 Arroyo Seco Rd, Greenfield, CA

Group Campsite 30 limit Arroyo Seco is all about the gorge swim. Bring flotation equipment and we will scramble and swim to the waterfall at the end...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJdwn_0aT421rg00

Mee Memorial Foundation celebrates National Rose Month in June with a Ribbon Cutting

King City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 Canal St, King City, CA

Mee Memorial Foundation celebrates National Rose Month in June with a Ribbon Cutting with King City and Soledad-Mission Chambers of Commerce on on Tuesday, June 29th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctbCc_0aT421rg00

Soledad Certified Farmers Market

Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 137 Soledad St, Soledad, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021Thursdays, 4pm -8pm Location: 100 block of Soledad Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VnGh_0aT421rg00

VNA and Legal Services for Seniors at CHISPA communities of Soledad

Soledad, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 438 Benito St, Soledad, CA

VNA and Legal Services for Seniors are coming to the CHISPA communities of Soledad to bring residents information about the different programs & services provided by both agencies. Presentations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wdye2_0aT421rg00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Soledad, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Soledad, CA 93960

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield News Watch

Greenfield, CA
3
Followers
16
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
King City, CA
City
Greenfield, CA
City
Soledad, CA
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
Greenfield, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Mee Memorial Foundation#Vna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...