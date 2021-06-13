Moberly events coming soon
(MOBERLY, MO) Moberly is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moberly:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 200 N Clark St, Moberly, MO
Visit downtown Moberly for safe trick-or-treating provided by local business and organizations. Bring your own bag!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM
The Follow will play its annual show at Moberly, Missouri's Railroad Days. Ride the rides, play the games, enjoy some food, and hang with the band!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 200 N Clark St, Moberly, MO
Join MPRD for a night of camping with family. Learn basic camping skills and enjoy entertainment with dinner and smores! This is an overnight event and participants *must* bring own tent and...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 3534 State Hwy JJ, Moberly, MO
Gear up for the Missouri Couples Masters happening on August 14-15, 2021! Follow our event for more details!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 200 N Clark St, Moberly, MO
Join one of our lifeguards and learn how to scan the water, basic First Aid and other lifesaving skills that the guards use on a daily basis! *Please bring swim suit, water bottle and towel...