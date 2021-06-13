Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls events coming up

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 7 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Marble Falls calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marble Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlgGF_0aT41zC200

Hill Country Corvette Days--Day 2 of Competition

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Day 2 of Competition 1 Gimmick (scavenger hunt) rallye 1 People's Choice Car Show 1 Funkhana check back for more details on June 1, 2021 when registration opens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m5S8_0aT41zC200

Slide! Marble Falls

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Jump into summer in Downtown Marble Falls on our Urban Slide! Riders will coast on tubes down Third Street and Main on this 3-lane, 850-foot water slide. The two-day water party starts at 10:00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMowR_0aT41zC200

Private Event - Catlin

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1005 Main St, Marble Falls, TX

If you are interested in a private class or party, reach out to us! We love custom events and will do everything we can to bring your vision to life. You are welcome to call, text or email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2WoG_0aT41zC200

Main Street Marble Falls Car Show

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The 20th annual Marble Falls Main Street Car Show will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 9 am to 3 pm. The entry fee is $25. (No fee, of course, for those who just want to come see some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437Hyw_0aT41zC200

Yoga & Brunch Box

Marble Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 24912 Singleton Bend E, Marble Falls, TX

Join us for Yoga in The Vineyard! You’ll enjoy an hour yoga class overlooking the vineyards. Following class participants will receive a Brunch Box (croissant, cheese, meat and fresh fruit) and a...

Marble Falls, TX
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

