What’s up Cleveland: Local events calendar

(CLEVELAND, MS) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

35th Annual Pig Pickin' Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 0001, 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

Pig Pickin' is one of the biggest events held on campus. Hundreds of alumni and friends of Delta State come back to campus to enjoy delicious BBQ, entertainment, tailgating, and of course...

Fitness Day Camp Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 115 S Bayou Ave, Cleveland, MS

Day Camp full of wellness activities! Sign UP through Facebook or call 662.843.3377! Check out our flyer on FB! Making heathy snacks, yoga with Rivers, skin care with Marie, zumba with Tracie and...

BLACK TO NORMAL Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

The official Ruleville Homecoming Finale and birthday celebration for all October babies.

Tom & Jerry Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1003 W Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS

A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As...

Delta Area District Meeting- Merigold Merigold, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 Park St, Merigold, MS

Delta Area District Meeting- MerigoldCrawdad's6:00 PM - 8:00 PMContact(s)State Committee MS0001@ducks.org