Hudson events coming soon

(HUDSON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Hudson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hudson area:

1st Annual Car Show Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Newman Rd, Hudson, NY

1st Annual FPS Car ShowCome out and check out the cars and have some food and refreshments.Registration 9-Noon ($10 per car)Car Show ends at 3PM

Sunday Brunch — sam + case Hudson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 41 Cross St, Hudson, NY

Join us for a send off brunch at The Wick. Timing details to be finalized.

Mei's Dumpling Pop Up at Cooper's Daughter Spirit! Claverack, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 284 New York 23, Claverack-Red Mills, NY 12513

Mei's Handmade Dumplings is popping up at Cooper's Daughter Spirits with farm-to-table authentic Chinese food.

Steak Bake Fundraiser Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 413 Joslen Boulevard, Hudson, NY 12534

Steak bake to support the Town of Greenport Republican Committee

Cheese and Wine Tasting in the Round Barn Hudson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 357 County Route 12, Hudson, NY 12534

Join us for a cheese and wine tasting in the round barn.