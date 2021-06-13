Cancel
Galax, VA

Galax calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Galax is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Galax area:

Mipso with Shay Martin Lovette

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Join Mipso for a gorgeous evening of tunes at the Blue Ridge Music Center's outdoor amphitheater.

Explore the Arts Youth Camp

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 100 N Main St, Galax, VA

Explore the Arts Kids Camp We are sorry, but this class has been SOLD OUT Instructor: Amy...

Revival with Ric Wright

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 296 Deer Haven Rd, Galax, VA

Revival with Ric Wright at The Galax First Assembly of God, 296 Deer Haven Rd, Galax, VA, US 24333, Galax, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 10:30 am to Wed Jun 16 2021 at 07:00 pm

Intro to Photography | Nature

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 S Main St, Galax, VA

Intro to Photography | Nature Instructor: Char Beavers Date: Saturday, June 26 Time: 4:30-7pm Class Fee: $25 Skill: All Age: 16+ This course will feature all of the the following photography...

Storytime and Games

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 476 White Pine Rd, Galax, VA

Come on out to meet our manager Arwen Cayton and all her friends, as they read to your children! All the books being chosen this year are books that were published in 1890 through 1940. This is a...

ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

