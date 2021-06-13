Scottsbluff events coming soon

(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Scottsbluff has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottsbluff area:

Bands On Broadway Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Roger Dodger Live @ Bands on Broadway in Scottsbluff, NE Thursday, August 12th @ 6:00pm

Double Feature! Grease and Peter Rabbit 2 Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Double Feature!! Grease starts at 9:00PM Rated: PG Run Time: 1h 50m Experience the friendships, romances, and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and...

District Horse Show-Scottsbluff Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

You can get more information at: https://4h.unl.edu/horse/district-shows Flyer for Scottsbluff District Show...

TOFY 2021 Frozen Jr. Matinee Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1601 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

As the culmination of our two weeks of camp, there will be two matinee performances of Frozen Jr. For tickets, go to https://twneb.com/

HIGHTS OPEN AIR FESTIVAL 2021 Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 20 W 18th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Be aware of duplicate/fake events and pages - ALWAYS make sure that HIGHTS is the official promotor before moving forward.) —————————————————— As summer approaches and light returns. A new...