Kittanning calendar: What's coming up

(KITTANNING, PA) Live events are coming to Kittanning.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kittanning:

Car Cruise Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Come join us for our first car cruise of the year. $5 donation, Food/drink available for purchase, vendors, music We have craft/vendor spaces available also for $25 a spot!

KFB at Kittanning Elks Flag Day Ceremony Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Kittanning, PA

KFB at Kittanning Elks Flag Day Ceremony at Kittanning Elks Lodge #203, 140 N. Water Street, Kittanning, PA, US 16201, Kittanning, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Women of ARPCA – Dine and Drive Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 138 N Water St, Kittanning, PA

Dine and Drive - June 16th, Wednesday 6:30pm The Meredith Inn 138 N. Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201 Located on the Allegheny River, the Inn is highly recommended by our Social Coordinator...

Waggin' Wednesdays Kittanning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 138 N Water St, Kittanning, PA

Welcoming all friendly four legged family members! Most Wednesdays throughout the spring and summer, we are dedicating select porch tables as well as seating in the lawn so your dogs can join you...

Wellness and Recovery Hoedown in the Park: Vendor/Sponsor Registration Kittanning, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Water Street, Kittanning, PA 16201

Howdy! Grab your boots and bandana and join us for this year as a vendor or sponsor!