Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson events coming soon

Posted by 
Hutchinson Digest
Hutchinson Digest
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hutchinson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nevlO_0aT41s0x00

Prepared Childbirth Class

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1095 Minnesota 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Childbirth classes can help prepare you for what’s to come on delivery day. Together, we care for you, every baby step of the way!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4viN_0aT41s0x00

Home Run

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 137 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

Join us Sunday June 13th at 2pm for the return of "Home Run"...It is Family Day so All Ages Are Welcome and Cost is Only $25/painter. Registration is now open at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayhwR_0aT41s0x00

Folk Skills Gathering

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

New Story Farm is honored to host the Annual Folk Skills Gathering this Autumn. This unique conference offers daily workshops on a variety of disciplines as well as, nature-based activities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUVr9_0aT41s0x00

Bill Litzau & Open Highway acoustic Duo

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14848 MN-7, Hutchinson, MN

Event by Bill Litzau & Open Highway on Sunday, August 29 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F19Nt_0aT41s0x00

Arts & Crafts Festival

Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 12 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

The Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival is in our beautiful downtown Library Square Park in Hutchinson, MN. Each year there is a large selection of artists, crafters, and thousands of new and...

Learn More
Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson Digest

Hutchinson, MN
4
Followers
18
Post
688
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hutchinson, MN
Government
City
Hutchinson, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Sun Jun#New Story Farm#Hutchinson Mn Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related