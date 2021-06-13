Hutchinson events coming soon

(HUTCHINSON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hutchinson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:

Prepared Childbirth Class Hutchinson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1095 Minnesota 15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

Childbirth classes can help prepare you for what’s to come on delivery day. Together, we care for you, every baby step of the way!

Home Run Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 137 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

Join us Sunday June 13th at 2pm for the return of "Home Run"...It is Family Day so All Ages Are Welcome and Cost is Only $25/painter. Registration is now open at...

Folk Skills Gathering Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

New Story Farm is honored to host the Annual Folk Skills Gathering this Autumn. This unique conference offers daily workshops on a variety of disciplines as well as, nature-based activities.

Bill Litzau & Open Highway acoustic Duo Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14848 MN-7, Hutchinson, MN

Event by Bill Litzau & Open Highway on Sunday, August 29 2021

Arts & Crafts Festival Hutchinson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 12 Main St S, Hutchinson, MN

The Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival is in our beautiful downtown Library Square Park in Hutchinson, MN. Each year there is a large selection of artists, crafters, and thousands of new and...