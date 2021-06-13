Live events on the horizon in Kapaa

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:

Halloween Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

ARISE Kauai September 23-25, 2021 Lihue, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3610 Rice Street, Lihue, HI 96766

Arise [from spiritual depression to a new life],shine [be radiant with the glory and brilliance of the Lord]; for your light has come!

Thanksgiving Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed on the fourth Thursday in November. Schools and most businesses are closed. People traditionally observe the holiday by gathering...

Aloha Friday Nights ‑ November Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2600 Kaumualii Hwy #3, Lihue, HI

Join us for Aloha Friday Nights! Weekly, local entertainment at Kukui Grove Center from 7:00‑8:00pm every Friday! Live musicians, school performances, jazz bands, family movie nights, and more...

Group Tour - Morning Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Na Pali Coast sightseeing and snorkeling tour!Brand new, custom built 32 ft. powered catamaran.4 hours.Complimentary snacks, soft drinks and bottled water are provided on all tours.Snorkeling gear...