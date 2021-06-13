Cancel
Kapaa, HI

Live events on the horizon in Kapaa

Kapaa Digest
Kapaa Digest
 7 days ago

(KAPAA, HI) Kapaa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kapaa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeXEX_0aT41qFV00

Halloween

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQaFC_0aT41qFV00

ARISE Kauai September 23-25, 2021

Lihue, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3610 Rice Street, Lihue, HI 96766

Arise [from spiritual depression to a new life],shine [be radiant with the glory and brilliance of the Lord]; for your light has come!

Thanksgiving

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed on the fourth Thursday in November. Schools and most businesses are closed. People traditionally observe the holiday by gathering...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQMVZ_0aT41qFV00

Aloha Friday Nights ‑ November

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2600 Kaumualii Hwy #3, Lihue, HI

Join us for Aloha Friday Nights! Weekly, local entertainment at Kukui Grove Center from 7:00‑8:00pm every Friday! Live musicians, school performances, jazz bands, family movie nights, and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8lL7_0aT41qFV00

Group Tour - Morning

Kilauea, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Na Pali Coast sightseeing and snorkeling tour!Brand new, custom built 32 ft. powered catamaran.4 hours.Complimentary snacks, soft drinks and bottled water are provided on all tours.Snorkeling gear...

Kapaa Digest

Kapaa, HI
With Kapaa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

