Atmore, AL

Atmore events calendar

Atmore News Alert
Atmore News Alert
 7 days ago

(ATMORE, AL) Atmore has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atmore area:

Elf on the Shelf Begins!

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Carney's back! The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce has received notice that Carney, the magical scout elf, is returning from the North Pole to Atmore again this year. Carney the Elf will visit...

Music on Main Street!

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Music on Main, November 18th, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:00 pm in Atmore, Alabama is shaping up to be bigger than ever! This after-hours shopping extravaganza includes free outdoor and indoor music for...

Community Blood Drive

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 406 E Nashville Ave, Atmore, AL

Community Blood Drive at Jason Pilger Chevrolet in Atmore in partnership with LifeSouth Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Williams Station Day

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 S Pensacola Ave, Atmore, AL

One day a year in October, Atmore steps back in time to 1866 when it was once called Williams Station, just a small supply stop along the Mobile and Great Northern railroad. The Atmore Area...

Atmore Farmers Market

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

Atmore, AL
ABOUT

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

