Fergus Falls events coming soon

HRC BABY BISTRO Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 126 E Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

HRC BABY BISTRO is a community designed to equip, encourage & empower women on their breastfeeding journey.

Rock Steady Boxing Class - Thursdays Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN

Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...

Special Family Event: Tale of the Rainbow Lizard Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Special Family Event: Tale of the Rainbow Lizard Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25 (watch online @ home) Thursday, July 22; 6:30pm (viewing at library) Registration is required Sign-up here...

TSMA Golf Social - 28th Annual! Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

TSMA Golf Social on July 22 in Fergus Falls. Fundraiser in support of youth manufacturing exposure in the region.

Harmonious Wail Fergus Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 124 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

So who is Harmonious Wail?They’re the kind of band that when staring in the face of death, pulls out a tube of fire engine red lipstick and draws on a passion-filled heart – or at the very least...