Fergus Falls events coming soon

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Fergus Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fergus Falls area:

HRC BABY BISTRO

Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 126 E Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

HRC BABY BISTRO is a community designed to equip, encourage & empower women on their breastfeeding journey.

Rock Steady Boxing Class - Thursdays

Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN

Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...

Special Family Event: Tale of the Rainbow Lizard

Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

Special Family Event: Tale of the Rainbow Lizard Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25 (watch online @ home) Thursday, July 22; 6:30pm (viewing at library) Registration is required Sign-up here...

TSMA Golf Social - 28th Annual!

Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr, Fergus Falls, MN

TSMA Golf Social on July 22 in Fergus Falls. Fundraiser in support of youth manufacturing exposure in the region.

Harmonious Wail

Fergus Falls, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 124 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN

So who is Harmonious Wail?They’re the kind of band that when staring in the face of death, pulls out a tube of fire engine red lipstick and draws on a passion-filled heart – or at the very least...

ABOUT

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

