Fergus Falls events coming soon
(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Fergus Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fergus Falls area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 126 E Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN
HRC BABY BISTRO is a community designed to equip, encourage & empower women on their breastfeeding journey.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: 712 S Cascade St, Fergus Falls, MN
Rock Steady Boxing Fergus Falls officially opened in April, 2018 and currently offers four different class times to choose from - Monday @ 1:00 - 2:30pm, Tuesday @ 9:30 - 10:15am, Wednesday from...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 205 E Hampden Ave, Fergus Falls, MN
Special Family Event: Tale of the Rainbow Lizard Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25 (watch online @ home) Thursday, July 22; 6:30pm (viewing at library) Registration is required Sign-up here...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr, Fergus Falls, MN
TSMA Golf Social on July 22 in Fergus Falls. Fundraiser in support of youth manufacturing exposure in the region.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 124 W Lincoln Ave, Fergus Falls, MN
So who is Harmonious Wail?They’re the kind of band that when staring in the face of death, pulls out a tube of fire engine red lipstick and draws on a passion-filled heart – or at the very least...