Events on the Williston calendar

(WILLISTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Williston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williston:

Fall Roundup Vendors and Crafters Show Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 14th St W, Williston, ND

Mark your calendars save the date for our fall round up event

CWC Blast and Cast Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5050 145th Ave NW, Williston, ND

CWC Blast and Cast at Painted Woods Sporting Range, 5050 145th Ave NW, Williston, ND, US 58801, Williston, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sat Aug 21 2021 at 04:00 pm

Josey and the Whalers Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 213 11th St W, Williston, ND

Live music from Josey and the Whalers ouside in downtown Williston, North Dakota! Come down for some brews, ribs, and tunes!

9-17-21 Fall Roundup Williston Basin Speedway Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

Annual Fort Buford Sixth Infantry Encampment Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15349 39th Ln NW, Williston, ND

Address : Fort Buford State Historic Site Williston ND Phone : 701-572-9034 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-572-9033