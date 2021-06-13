Cancel
Americas

Live events coming up in Ontario

(ONTARIO, OR) Ontario has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ontario:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7tau_0aT41mxp00

Yu-Gi-Oh! - ProSoul Frenzy Mode!

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 230 S Oregon St, Ontario, OR

ProSoul Games Will be doing another special event for Yu-Gi-Oh! This event will be called Yu-Gi-Oh! - ProSoul Frenzy Mode! For the most part its a normal Yu-Gi-Oh! Advanced Tournament. But for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a239v_0aT41mxp00

TVCC Loop

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Join Walk & Talk Payette on this picturesque 2-mile loop around Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. Breathe in the fresh morning air while exercising in good company. Paved...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUuVo_0aT41mxp00

Ontario Informational

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Ontario, Oregon.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vAbv_0aT41mxp00

Young Adult group

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Young adult group for ages 18-25. Meet at CLF (1st Sunday of each month meet at Pastor Doug's home). Contact Pastor Jeremy for more deets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJs7T_0aT41mxp00

Visit the Moving Wall

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come visit the traveling half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It will be hel at the Lions Park in Ontario.

