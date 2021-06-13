Coming soon: Warren events

(WARREN, PA) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

2021 Mark Garrett Memorial Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Ludlow St, Warren, PA

Scotch Doubles (Jack/Jill) $40 Friday Oct 8, 2021 6:30pm 64 couples Men’s and Women’s 8 Ball $35 Sat Oct 9, 2021 10 am 128 and 64 Men’s and Women’s 9 Ball $35 Sun Oct 10, 2021 11 am 128 and 64...

Roundtable Discussions Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 308 Market St, Warren, PA

WCCBI has created a NEW Non-profit Roundtable Discussion Council, divided between four different sectors. In-person accommodations as well as virtual attendance will be available for these...

YMCA Cheer / Hip Hop Summer Camp Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 212 Lexington Ave, Warren, PA

BASKETBALL CAMP June 28 - July 1, 2021 (Mon-Thurs.) Boys and girls in grades 3 through 8 can register for this 4-day basketball skills camp. Held evenings from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Warren YMCA...

POUND and POUR at Bent Run Brewing Warren, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 20 Clark Street, #Ste. B, Warren, PA 16365

POUND is a cardio, rock out , workout. The music is LOUD and the energy high. First, POUND then POUR a drink- ticket includes 1 beverage.

Warren YMCA Gymnastics Camps Week #2 Warren, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:15 PM

Address: 212 Lexington Ave, Warren, PA

GYMNASTICS CAMPS 2021 Dates: (Choose one week or both) Camp #1: June 14-18th Camp #2: July 5-9th *Tiny Tumbler Gymnastics Camp (2 class times to choose from) Children ages 3-5 (K in Fall 2021...