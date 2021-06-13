Coming soon: Mitchell events

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

Coborn’s Summer Kickoff Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Coborn’s Summer Kickoff is back for 2021! Join us for our annual car show and vendor show. More details to come.

Group Bike Ride Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Join us as we team up with Anytime Fitness for a group bike ride every other Tuesday evening beginning June 1. This will be for all levels of riding and you will learn the rules of the road as...

Bloody Mary Bar Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 511 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

$2 bottles - Choose from 4 different vodkas, one will be infused with my own jalapeño bacon Choose from 3 different bloody mixes & 3 different glass rims. Then pick up your 12 inch skewers and go...

2021 SD Wing Civil Air Patrol Conference Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD

Tired of Teams and ready to see other CAP Members? Feel comfortable getting together in a safe environment? It has been a while, but It's that time of year again where we get to come together to...

The Sound of Music Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

The HILLS ARE ALIVE AT MITCHELL ACT! Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious...