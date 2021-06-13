Live events coming up in Farmville

(FARMVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Farmville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farmville:

Farmville Area Interest Meeting Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Wilcks Lake Public Area, 1303 W 3rd St, Farmville, VA

event details If you are a Black or minority business owner, community leader, or potential future entrepreneur, we invite you to come share your ideas for improving the support system for Black...

Opening Reception for LCVA Summer 2021 Exhibitions Farmville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 North Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901

LCVA invites visitors to view the exhibitions, "Jill Krutick: Nature Reimagined", "Folk Beasts", "Main Street Museum" and "Youth Art Month".

Morris Elite - FC Motown Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 201 High St, Farmville, VA

Morris Elite - FC Motown: Resultados en vivo, actualizaciones y enfrentamientos directos - 2021.06.30

Night Train 50k Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Come run into History on one of Virginia’s newest Rail Trails. The High Bridge Trail features a 2400 foot long bridge, Civil War era battles and chance to run through downtown Farmville. What more...

Foster Parent Information Session – Farmville Farmville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 306 E 3rd St suite b, Farmville, VA

In this time of great uncertainty and change, our vulnerable communities are at an even greater risk of disruption. As we navigate the challenges presented to our communities by the COVID-19...