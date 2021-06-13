What’s up Sterling: Local events calendar

(STERLING, CO) Sterling is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

Summer Workshops: Ink, Stamps & Watercolor with Jane DeSanti Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Create a 4x6 panel with ink, stamps & watercolor ready for framing! Cost $ 5 *Limit 15

EQUIP Night Course Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Our night course runs from 6-10pm in Rm.1. This course covers our 10 foundational beliefs and is the same material we use to train pastors in India! It is designed to go 40 sessions but will be...

Thursdays Emerge paint night: Dragonfly Sunset 6/24 Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 129 N 3rd St #8, Sterling, CO

Anyone sensing a theme here? Another colorful sunset is the backdrop for these busy dragonflies

VBS Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 732 Clark St, Sterling, CO

Vacation Bible School for ages 3 - completed 5th grade

LOGAN COUNTY FAIR & RODEO Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Logan County Fair & Rodeo, County Fair, Rodeo, Concert, Livestock Shows, Demo Derby, Bull Riding, 4-H/FFA Exhibits