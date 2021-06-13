Cancel
Silver City, NM

Silver City calendar: Events coming up

Silver City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Live events are lining up on the Silver City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWGPE_0aT41hYC00

Silver City Farmer's Market

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Pope Street and College Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDuiJ_0aT41hYC00

Drive In Movie: Coco

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1100-1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Drive In Movie: Coco at WNMU Fine Arts Parking Lot, Santa Clara, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIW6C_0aT41hYC00

Ironstrongman 4

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1775 Hwy 180 E, Suite 3, Silver City, NM

United States Strongman sanctioned strongman/strongwoman competition. Registration Link: https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/ironstrongman-4 Weight Matrix: Under Weights and Events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36idIS_0aT41hYC00

Vision Quest, Gila Wilderness, New Mexico

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountain, desert, and river ecologies blend together in a rich and diverse intermingling. The first designated wilderness in the world, this is an area of stunning variety. Incredibly rich in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2U1O_0aT41hYC00

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Silver City, NM

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1313 E 32nd St, Silver City, NM

Location: GRMC Conference Room Contact Info: Grant County Community Health Council, 575-388-1198

Silver City, NM
With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

