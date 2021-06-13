Silver City calendar: Events coming up

(SILVER CITY, NM) Live events are lining up on the Silver City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver City:

Silver City Farmer's Market Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 901 N Pope St, Silver City, NM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Pope Street and College Avenue

Drive In Movie: Coco Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1100-1102 N Kentucky St, Silver City, NM

Drive In Movie: Coco at WNMU Fine Arts Parking Lot, Santa Clara, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 08:30 pm

Ironstrongman 4 Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1775 Hwy 180 E, Suite 3, Silver City, NM

United States Strongman sanctioned strongman/strongwoman competition. Registration Link: https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/ironstrongman-4 Weight Matrix: Under Weights and Events...

Vision Quest, Gila Wilderness, New Mexico Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountain, desert, and river ecologies blend together in a rich and diverse intermingling. The first designated wilderness in the world, this is an area of stunning variety. Incredibly rich in...

Prostate Cancer Support Group Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1313 E 32nd St, Silver City, NM

Location: GRMC Conference Room Contact Info: Grant County Community Health Council, 575-388-1198