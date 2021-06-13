Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

La Follette events coming soon

Posted by 
Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 7 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Follette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5MfB_0aT41gfT00

TN Promise Saturday

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqMXs_0aT41gfT00

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove is on Facebook. To connect with Jack'd Up at Twin Cove, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFV5V_0aT41gfT00

Kayak Tour

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Join Ranger Wray for a guided kayak tour of beautiful Cove Lake. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners! Be sure to bring water to carry with you and dress in something you don't mind getting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU0Ra_0aT41gfT00

Mountain Mamas @The Local

Jacksboro, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Hey y’all! We will be setting up at The Local SURPRISE! We will have door hangers, tumblers, bows, & much more! Come down & see momma & I! We are so thankful that The Local is putting on this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08z9F4_0aT41gfT00

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks

Pioneer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 6949 Stinking Creek Rd, Pioneer, TN

We invite all our guest staying with us on 4th of July weekend to join us down at our event field beside our sister campground, The Ridges at Royal Blue on Saturday, July 3rd to enjoy live music...

Learn More
Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
6
Followers
10
Post
96
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Caryville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lafollette, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Pioneer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...