La Follette events coming soon

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Follette:

TN Promise Saturday Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate...

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 Ridge Rd, Caryville, TN

Jack'd Up at Twin Cove is on Facebook. To connect with Jack'd Up at Twin Cove, join Facebook today.

Kayak Tour Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Join Ranger Wray for a guided kayak tour of beautiful Cove Lake. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners! Be sure to bring water to carry with you and dress in something you don't mind getting...

Mountain Mamas @The Local Jacksboro, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Hey y’all! We will be setting up at The Local SURPRISE! We will have door hangers, tumblers, bows, & much more! Come down & see momma & I! We are so thankful that The Local is putting on this...

Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Pioneer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 6949 Stinking Creek Rd, Pioneer, TN

We invite all our guest staying with us on 4th of July weekend to join us down at our event field beside our sister campground, The Ridges at Royal Blue on Saturday, July 3rd to enjoy live music...