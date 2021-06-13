Live events on the horizon in Kaufman

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaufman:

Vacation Bible School Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 18280 TX-274, Kemp, TX

Vacation Bible School at Rockin' Country Church, June 21-25, You may also like the following events from Rockin' Country Church

Red, White & Boom Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 595 Terrell Hwy, Kaufman, TX

Jul 03, 2021 Bring the family for a great time out at the Kaufman Sports Complex. We will kick-off with a 9 AM Parade down Washington St. All the Events at the Sports Complex will kick-off at 4:00...

Member-Guest Tournament Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 18392 Country Club Dr, Kemp, TX

Deep in the Heart of Texas 2021 Member-Guest Tournament - Schedule of Events Thursday-Sunday, June 10th - 13th Thursday, June 10, 2021, Contestants Only Practice Rounds: All Day – Call to reserve...

CAMPING IN THE COUNTRY WITH KIDS Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Let's get our kids and grandkids together for some good ole country fun on a wooded and secluded private property just one hour east of Dallas. They can swim, paddle kayaks and paddleboards or...

CCLRD- Sirens SSC Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 S Old Rail Rd, Kaufman, TX

Monday and Tuesday Skills Camp every Week through June 30th, for Ladies Division, 18+.