Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaufman, TX

Live events on the horizon in Kaufman

Posted by 
Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 7 days ago

(KAUFMAN, TX) Kaufman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaufman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWiMs_0aT41fmk00

Vacation Bible School

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 18280 TX-274, Kemp, TX

Vacation Bible School at Rockin' Country Church, June 21-25, You may also like the following events from Rockin' Country Church

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDIjb_0aT41fmk00

Red, White & Boom

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 595 Terrell Hwy, Kaufman, TX

Jul 03, 2021 Bring the family for a great time out at the Kaufman Sports Complex. We will kick-off with a 9 AM Parade down Washington St. All the Events at the Sports Complex will kick-off at 4:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0ZgL_0aT41fmk00

Member-Guest Tournament

Kemp, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 18392 Country Club Dr, Kemp, TX

Deep in the Heart of Texas 2021 Member-Guest Tournament - Schedule of Events Thursday-Sunday, June 10th - 13th Thursday, June 10, 2021, Contestants Only Practice Rounds: All Day – Call to reserve...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhoHI_0aT41fmk00

CAMPING IN THE COUNTRY WITH KIDS

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Let's get our kids and grandkids together for some good ole country fun on a wooded and secluded private property just one hour east of Dallas. They can swim, paddle kayaks and paddleboards or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fC8pW_0aT41fmk00

CCLRD- Sirens SSC

Kaufman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 S Old Rail Rd, Kaufman, TX

Monday and Tuesday Skills Camp every Week through June 30th, for Ladies Division, 18+.

Learn More
Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman News Alert

Kaufman, TX
7
Followers
17
Post
552
Views
ABOUT

With Kaufman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Kemp, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kayaks#Rockin Country Church#Sun Jun#Ladies Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Kaufman, TXPosted by
Kaufman News Alert

Check out these Kaufman homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rocking M Ranch located just 5 Miles outside Kaufman TX, w-great access off HWY 175 making this Ranch easily accessible to DFW (45 minutes)
Kaufman, TXPosted by
Kaufman News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Kaufman?

(KAUFMAN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kaufman area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Brookshire's at 2235 S Washington St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Shell at 3701 Sh-243 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.