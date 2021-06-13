Live events on the horizon in Beeville

(BEEVILLE, TX) Beeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Beeville area:

The Texas Mile Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

Get off the highway and come out to The Texas Mile. It is like running on a straight 1 1/2 mile section of open highway without the fear of tickets and jail time. A High Speed Shoot-out and Land...

Private Event (Party) George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This is a private event. We will see y’all at the next gig!

3rd Annual No Excuses BBQ Cook Off! Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1705 N Saint Marys Street, Beeville, TX

The 3rd Annual No Excuses BBQ Cook Off! All inclusive event with no frills – NO EXCUSES. Meat will be provided by Andy Lugo, The Meat Hussler. Taste Judges Welcome!

SCCA Southwest Divisional Autocross #1 Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

2021 Southwest Division Autocross Series Event #1 June 25-27th, 2021 Chase Field Naval Air Station; Beeville, Texas The SOW Divisional autocross competition takes place over two days with a...

Watercolor Paint with Dad***Reservation Required*** Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

***Program size is limited to 10 people. Email to reserve your spot today. *** This Father's Day, come out to Lake Corpus Christi State Park, enjoy nature, and learn how to watercolor paint—even...