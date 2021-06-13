Cancel
Beeville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Beeville

Beeville Journal
 7 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) Beeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Beeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIrzT_0aT41eu100

The Texas Mile

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

Get off the highway and come out to The Texas Mile. It is like running on a straight 1 1/2 mile section of open highway without the fear of tickets and jail time. A High Speed Shoot-out and Land...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLlnr_0aT41eu100

Private Event (Party)

George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This is a private event. We will see y’all at the next gig!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2as6Xm_0aT41eu100

3rd Annual No Excuses BBQ Cook Off!

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1705 N Saint Marys Street, Beeville, TX

The 3rd Annual No Excuses BBQ Cook Off! All inclusive event with no frills – NO EXCUSES. Meat will be provided by Andy Lugo, The Meat Hussler. Taste Judges Welcome!

SCCA Southwest Divisional Autocross #1

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

2021 Southwest Division Autocross Series Event #1 June 25-27th, 2021 Chase Field Naval Air Station; Beeville, Texas The SOW Divisional autocross competition takes place over two days with a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXWOt_0aT41eu100

Watercolor Paint with Dad***Reservation Required***

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

***Program size is limited to 10 people. Email to reserve your spot today. *** This Father's Day, come out to Lake Corpus Christi State Park, enjoy nature, and learn how to watercolor paint—even...

ABOUT

With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

