What’s up Yankton: Local events calendar

(YANKTON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Yankton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

Mobile Axe Throwing at Mazing Acres Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 30851 433rd Ave, Yankton, SD

We will be bringing our axe trailer to the amazing Fall Festival at Mazing Acres!

Murder in the Mansion Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ten members of Yankton’s “society” are invited to dine at the Cramers newly decorated home in 1890. Between supper and dessert, a body is discovered. Guests become detectives and attempt to solve...

Sunday Funday Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 43506 SD-52, Yankton, SD

Sunday Funday at Cottonwood and Shipwreck Bar, 43504 SD Highway 52, Yankton, SD, US 57078, Yankton, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

School of Healing Yankton, SD July 30-31, 2021 Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 St Benedict Dr, Yankton, SD

School of Healing – Yankton, SD Jesus promised, “These signs will accompany those who believe…They will lay hands on the sick and they will recover.“ (Mark 16:17) Jesus has called us to do what he...

P:C Plays Meridian Hop Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 4200 Alphonse Rd, Yankton, SD

P:C Plays Meridian Hop at 6th Meridian Hop Farm, 4200 Alphonse Rd, Yankton, SD 57078, Yankton, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 05:30 pm