Bellefontaine, OH

Live events Bellefontaine — what’s coming up

Bellefontaine Journal
Bellefontaine Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bellefontaine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bellefontaine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs3cO_0aT41c8Z00

100 Proof - LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

100 Proof is a high energy, high quality Findlay based 5-piece party band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEy8g_0aT41c8Z00

Father's Day Gift Making Workshop - Fun Company Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 136 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Make your dad a thoughtful gift just in time for Father's Day with help from your friends at The Fun Company!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ov7fQ_0aT41c8Z00

Brother Believe Me - LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

“Great vocals”, “awesome song selections”, “memorable crowd interaction”, and most importantly, “FUN”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfvcr_0aT41c8Z00

Patrick Sweany LIVE

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 213 South Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

On a given night (or on a given album) he'll swing through blues, folk, soul, bluegrass, maybe some classic 50s rock, or a punk speedball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkRZ0_0aT41c8Z00

Pinky Out Comedy Show

Bellefontaine, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 South Main Street, #Suite 2, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Pinky Out Comedy Show! Saturday July, 31st at Bellavino Events and Wine Room. Ticket cost is $17. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8!

Bellefontaine Journal

With Bellefontaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

