Connellsville, PA

Connellsville events calendar

Connellsville Updates
Connellsville Updates
 7 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are lining up on the Connellsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connellsville area:

Ninjago Summer Camp

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 518 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA

Ninjago Summer Camp at Brooke's Block Party, Dawson, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Recharge, Recover, Refuel - Mind, Body & Soul!

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 615 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA

A vital part of "Healing" is having a healthy Sense of Community! Being with Like-Minded People in a SAFE and CONFIDENTIAL environment provides us the opportunity to get Vulnerable and share in...

Inner Wisdom Workshop

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Inner Wisdom Workshop Join me for an exploration of archetypes and how they can create balance within your life. An archetype is often seen as a symbol that represents a part of our unconscious...

Connellsville Lions Club 2021 Annual Summer Concert

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Connellsville Lions Club 2021 Annual Summer Concert at Lions Square, 144 W Crawford Ave, Connellsville, PA, US 15425, Connellsville, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Summer Solstice Celebration

Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 275 Pleasant Valley Rd, Connellsville, PA

We invite you to join us for our Annual Summer Solstice Celebration! Litha (also known as Midsummer) occurs on the summer solstice, and celebrates the beginning of summer and the longest day of...

ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

