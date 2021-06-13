Live events coming up in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Live events are coming to Marianna.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marianna area:

Preserving Food at Home: Pressure Canning - Green Beans Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2741 Penn Ave # 3, Marianna, FL

This is an in-person food safety class focused on home canning and preserving food using the pressure canning method. About this event Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food...

Vacation Bible School Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School "Jesus Power Pulls Us Through"

Sweet Beans Coffee Cruise Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2863 Caledonia St, Marianna, FL

This will be our 4th event and each time it gets bigger and more diverse! I’m so happy to see so many new vehicles attending in Marianna! Kid and pet friendly All vehicles welcome Please support...

Middle School Camp Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Total Cost: $360 What is the suggested payment plan? Deposit (due upon registration): $60 Payment 1: $150, March 28th Payment 2: $100, April 25th Trip Balance due May 16th This summer, our...

Annual Farm City Festival Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4318 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL

The Annual Farm City Festival includes lawn mower pulls, tractor pulls (If you own a tractor made no later than 1980, you are invited to participate in the Antique Tractor Drive and Pull.), arts...