What’s up Riverton: Local events calendar

R Rec: Summer Pickleball Riverton, WY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 E Fremont Ave, Riverton, WY

Pickleball is an exciting game that combines parts of ping-pong, tennis and badminton. It is played on a badminton-sized court, using a wooden paddle and a wiffleball. This is an open play...

Rock Riverton 5K Obstacle Walk/Run Riverton, WY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2860 Peck Ave, Riverton, WY 82501

Rock Riverton 5K Obstacle Walk/Run & Happy Days & Happy Nights Festival

R Rec: Challenger International Soccer Camp Riverton, WY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Challenger Sports, the number one youth soccer company in the United States will be holding one of their nationwide British Soccer training camps in town hosted by RYSA. This camp will help...

Rustler Golf Scramble Riverton, WY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4275 Country Club Dr, Riverton, WY

Riverton Country Club Tee Time: 9 am 18-hole, 4-person scramble Entry Fee: $100/Player | $400/Team Sponsorship: Hole Sponsor - $150 Team Sponsor - $400 Hole & Team Sponsor - $500 Includes: 18-hole...

"STEM/STEAM Day" Riverton, WY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 E Park Ave, Riverton, WY

“STEM/STEAM Day” July 17 2-4pm This Riverton Museum will host this Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series Program on July 17