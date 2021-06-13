Cancel
Riverton, WY

What’s up Riverton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(RIVERTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Riverton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kbybt_0aT41Wn500

R Rec: Summer Pickleball

Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 901 E Fremont Ave, Riverton, WY

Pickleball is an exciting game that combines parts of ping-pong, tennis and badminton. It is played on a badminton-sized court, using a wooden paddle and a wiffleball. This is an open play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNQeK_0aT41Wn500

Rock Riverton 5K Obstacle Walk/Run

Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 2860 Peck Ave, Riverton, WY 82501

Rock Riverton 5K Obstacle Walk/Run & Happy Days & Happy Nights Festival

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ly8eC_0aT41Wn500

R Rec: Challenger International Soccer Camp

Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Challenger Sports, the number one youth soccer company in the United States will be holding one of their nationwide British Soccer training camps in town hosted by RYSA. This camp will help...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKK7R_0aT41Wn500

Rustler Golf Scramble

Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4275 Country Club Dr, Riverton, WY

Riverton Country Club Tee Time: 9 am 18-hole, 4-person scramble Entry Fee: $100/Player | $400/Team Sponsorship: Hole Sponsor - $150 Team Sponsor - $400 Hole & Team Sponsor - $500 Includes: 18-hole...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fix6v_0aT41Wn500

“STEM/STEAM Day”

Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 E Park Ave, Riverton, WY

“STEM/STEAM Day” July 17 2-4pm This Riverton Museum will host this Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series Program on July 17

Learn More
Riverton, WY
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

