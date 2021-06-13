Live events coming up in Hereford

(HEREFORD, TX) Hereford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hereford area:

Al-Anon Family Group Dimmitt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 103 SW 2nd St, Dimmitt, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

“Block Party” - Props 101 Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

10:30 Saturday, June 26 Learn creative ways to use yoga props to make a pose more accessible, improve alignment and add challenge. led by Danna West (1.5hr.) YA CEU's

Official Campaign Launch Aaron Arguijo for Texas US Senate Dimmitt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Join us for a campaign rally with an addition of Tejano music. Support Aaron Arguijo as he launches his campaign to represent Texas in the United States. Together we can show Texans that we they...

Summer Retreat 2021 Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 16th St, Canyon, TX

Join us for a weekend packed full of scrapbooking/crafting fun! Registration will open March1st, 2021. Seating is limited to 32. Hours of the event are: June 10th- Thursday add-on $15 extra...

2021 Cox Davis Reunion Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

2021 Cox Davis Reunion at Canyon, Texas, United States on Thu Jun 24 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun Jun 27 2021 at 07:00 pm