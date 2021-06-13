Cancel
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga events coming soon

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 7 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ1ZH_0aT41T8u00

Kings Brewfest 2021 is the Premier Brewfest in the Central Valley!

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 652 South 19th Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

KICK OFF SUMMER at the Kings Brewfest, featuring lots of great cold brews, food and THE VALLEY CATS BAND LIVE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWIic_0aT41T8u00

Men's Surf Ranch Classic 2021 - Tentative

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 18556 Jackson Ave, Lemoore, CA

(All Day) (GMT-07:00) i View in my timeSurf Ranch, Lemoore, California, United States of America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBBCL_0aT41T8u00

Horse Care Camp for Brownies - Lemoore

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 20010 Fargo Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Brownies come join us as we learn more about horses.

Jaripeo baile con la arrolladora

Huron, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 36335 Lassen Ave, Huron, CA

Jaripeo baile con la arrolladora is on Facebook. To connect with Jaripeo baile con la arrolladora, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgSSP_0aT41T8u00

Beginners Handgun Class

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 23310 Elgin Ave, Lemoore, CA

Perfectly suited for anyone not familiar with handguns. During this four hour class, you will be instructed in safe operation and manipulation of handguns. Two hours of classroom instruction will...

ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

