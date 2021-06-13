Coalinga events coming soon

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coalinga area:

Kings Brewfest 2021 is the Premier Brewfest in the Central Valley! Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 652 South 19th Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

KICK OFF SUMMER at the Kings Brewfest, featuring lots of great cold brews, food and THE VALLEY CATS BAND LIVE!

Men's Surf Ranch Classic 2021 - Tentative Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 18556 Jackson Ave, Lemoore, CA

(All Day) (GMT-07:00) i View in my timeSurf Ranch, Lemoore, California, United States of America