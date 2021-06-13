Cancel
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Sainte Marie events coming soon

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Live events are coming to Sault Sainte Marie.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sault Sainte Marie:

Quick Hit Mania – Hessel

Clark Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: N 3 Mile Rd, Hessel, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Hessel Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Eastern U.P. Chapter SNO

Barbeau, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 6800 E 15 Mile Rd, Barbeau, MI

Eastern U.P. Chapter SNOCozy Corners Tavern & Grill6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Eastern U P MI0031@ducks.org

100 Years of the Boss

Cedarville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: South Hessel Point Road, Cedarville, MI 49719

Janet Carrington in partnership with the Great Lakes Boat Building School cordially invites you to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Boss.

24th Annual Rudyard Lions Triathlon and 5K - Rudyard, MI 2021

Rudyard Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: 11185 W 2nd St, Rudyard, MI

Reverse triathlon - 5K Run, 24.5K Bike and .5K swim. Great event for experienced and new triathletes. T-shirt included in price as well as an after race meal. Event details and schedule Triathlon...

Kids Basket Weaving Class

Clark Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3206 Cedar St, Hessel, MI

A free class for students (ages 10 & up) making baskets for the first time, limited to five children and accompanying adult. Pre-register is required.

ABOUT

With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

