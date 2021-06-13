Safford calendar: Coming events

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Safford area:

Panic Station @ Sarah’s Bull Pen Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...

Aravaipa Canyon Planting and Vinca Removal: August 6-8 Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: The Nature Conservancy Aravaipa Canyon Preserve, Klondyke, AZ 85643

Ready to safely get out of the house? Come join us August 6th – 8th in Aravaipa Canyon Preserve!

Adult Craft Night Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Adult Craft Night is on Facebook. To connect with Adult Craft Night, join Facebook today.

Safford, Arizona Prenda Info Session Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1085 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ 85546

Join us for a K-8 Prenda Microschool Info Session at The Frith Park in Safford, AZ.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!