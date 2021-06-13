Cancel
Great Bend, KS

Events on the Great Bend calendar

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are coming to Great Bend.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf3qP_0aT41Pc000

Road Week Registration

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 455 W Barton County Rd, Great Bend, KS

Rocky Mountain Race Week (RMRW) is the ultimate test of drag racers, competing on quarter mile strips every day for a week in CO, NE and KS in mid-June!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJ88c_0aT41Pc000

WWII B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9047 6th St, Great Bend, KS

Thursday the B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journeys will land at the Great Bend Airport at noon and will be on display until Sunday. The display times will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owlio_0aT41Pc000

Flatlander Half Marathon

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

The Flatlander Half Marathon is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Flatlander Half Marathon, Flatlander 10k, and Flatlander 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSPw9_0aT41Pc000

Dine for Dolly @ Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3008 10th St, Great Bend, KS

Enjoy Fresh Food & Raise Funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Great Bend! Visit Freddy's the Second Tuesday of every month and a portion of your purchase will benefit this local program...

Air Festival and Fly-In

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 9047 6th St, Great Bend, KS

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Daily. Three days of Family Fun, Rides and Tours include: B-17, C-45, and C-47. On display will be: Phenom 100 Charter Jet; Remote Control Jet Shows; Cessna Skycatcher...

ABOUT

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

