Events on the Great Bend calendar

(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are coming to Great Bend.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Bend:

Road Week Registration Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 455 W Barton County Rd, Great Bend, KS

Rocky Mountain Race Week (RMRW) is the ultimate test of drag racers, competing on quarter mile strips every day for a week in CO, NE and KS in mid-June!

WWII B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9047 6th St, Great Bend, KS

Thursday the B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journeys will land at the Great Bend Airport at noon and will be on display until Sunday. The display times will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...

Flatlander Half Marathon Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

The Flatlander Half Marathon is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: Flatlander Half Marathon, Flatlander 10k, and Flatlander 5K.

Dine for Dolly @ Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3008 10th St, Great Bend, KS

Enjoy Fresh Food & Raise Funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Great Bend! Visit Freddy's the Second Tuesday of every month and a portion of your purchase will benefit this local program...

Air Festival and Fly-In Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 9047 6th St, Great Bend, KS

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Daily. Three days of Family Fun, Rides and Tours include: B-17, C-45, and C-47. On display will be: Phenom 100 Charter Jet; Remote Control Jet Shows; Cessna Skycatcher...