The Dalles, OR

The Dalles calendar: What's coming up

The Dalles Journal
 7 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) Live events are lining up on the The Dalles calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around The Dalles:

Outreach

The Dalles, OR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 W 3rd St, The Dalles, OR

Join us every other Sunday in sharing our faith in Jesus with the community of The Dalles. We will be meeting in the parking lot of The Dalles Shelter and migrate to the Palet Shelters. If you...

The Loyal Order with Metts, Ryan & Collins, and Suckerpunch.

The Dalles, OR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles, OR 97058

The Loyal Order is set to bring their Iconic Modern Rock to the Columbia River Gorge's premiere waterfront venue!

Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour

The Dalles, OR

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 E 4th St, The Dalles, OR

The Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour is a rich and amazing event. Make your visit into an even bigger event come out and stay a few days. Gorge hotels,

Memorial service for Joan Spickerman

The Dalles, OR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 101 W 10th St, The Dalles, OR

View Joan Spickerman's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Mobile Farmers Market: The Dalles

The Dalles, OR

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 802 Chenowith Loop Rd, The Dalles, OR

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in The Dalles every Wednesday from 4pm - 6pm at the Transit Center/ MCEDD office with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

