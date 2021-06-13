Cancel
Meadville, PA

Meadville calendar: Events coming up

Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 7 days ago

(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meadville:

New Years Eve at the Baldwin!

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 639 Terrace Street, Meadville, PA 16335

The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum will be hosting the social event of the season and you are invited!

Craftz and draftz

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 10950 Liberty St, Meadville, PA

Craftz and draftz at Ranz Bar & Grill, 10950 Liberty St, Meadville, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 05:30 pm

Nicotine Anonymous

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville, PA

Got a Smoking, Vaping, Chewing, Snuffing, Snusing, or Juuling problem and want help? Join us every Monday at 5p for a new support group for those looking to quit. The only requirement for...

Free BEER tasting near Meadville Walmart: Pittsburgh Brewing Co

Meadville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 15765 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville, PA

This is a FREE BEER TASTING event open to the public! Anyone and everyone over the age of 21 is welcome! If you're reading this and you're over 21, you're invited! Please bring your friends...

Tours of Holland Hall and Annual Meeting

Meadville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Terrace Street, Meadville, PA 16335

The Crawford County County Historical Society is thrilled to invite you to our annual meeting and awards on June 30th, 2021 from 5:00-8:00pm

ABOUT

With Meadville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

