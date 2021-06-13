Fort Dodge calendar: What's coming up

(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Dodge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Dodge:

Iowa Technology (IT) Roadshow Presented by U.S. Cellular – Fort Dodge Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is proud to announce the first-ever Iowa Technology (IT) Roadshow Presented by U.S. Cellular that will travel to ten communities across the state of Iowa...

Ben Grillet LIVE at Shiny Top Brewing Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Music event in Fort Dodge, IA by Shiny Top Brewing on Thursday, September 2 2021

Badger Lake Dragon Boat Bash Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1415 Nelson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Annual dragon boat festival and concert hosted by the Badger Lake Dragon Boat Association. John F. Kennedy Memorial Park – Fort Dodge

Wednesday Night Karaoke With Mojo Productions Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3232 1st Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA

Get ready to sing your heart out at Wednesday Karaoke with Mojo Productions All-Star Karaoke! 🎶 Here's what you need to know: starts at 9 PM, great food & drinks, even better entertainment, and...

Joe Denim / Jason Brown Concert Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 3232 1st Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Joe Denim and Jason Brown Co-Headline this event at Fort Frenzy in Fort Dodge, IA July 31st, 2021.