Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge calendar: What's coming up

Fort Dodge Digest
 7 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Dodge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Dodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7zqe_0aT41MD300

Iowa Technology (IT) Roadshow Presented by U.S. Cellular – Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is proud to announce the first-ever Iowa Technology (IT) Roadshow Presented by U.S. Cellular that will travel to ten communities across the state of Iowa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nwn4K_0aT41MD300

Ben Grillet LIVE at Shiny Top Brewing

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Music event in Fort Dodge, IA by Shiny Top Brewing on Thursday, September 2 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huKZF_0aT41MD300

Badger Lake Dragon Boat Bash

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1415 Nelson Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Annual dragon boat festival and concert hosted by the Badger Lake Dragon Boat Association. John F. Kennedy Memorial Park – Fort Dodge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMO6D_0aT41MD300

Wednesday Night Karaoke With Mojo Productions

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3232 1st Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA

Get ready to sing your heart out at Wednesday Karaoke with Mojo Productions All-Star Karaoke! 🎶 Here's what you need to know: starts at 9 PM, great food & drinks, even better entertainment, and...

Joe Denim / Jason Brown Concert

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 3232 1st Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Joe Denim and Jason Brown Co-Headline this event at Fort Frenzy in Fort Dodge, IA July 31st, 2021.

Fort Dodge, IA
(FORT DODGE, IA) According to Fort Dodge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.