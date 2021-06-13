Sturgis events coming soon

(STURGIS, MI) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sturgis area:

Summer Beats & Eats Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Summer's End Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Live music in participating downtown businesses, car cruise-in, food truck vendors and outdoor movie showing of Mamma Mia! 2 on North St.

SAMA Dads Earn Your Camo Belt! Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 205 W Chicago Rd, Sturgis, MI

In honor of Father's Day, we are hosting a special martial arts for SAMA students and their dads, who will get a chance to earn their camouflage belt! This is open to all dads or guardians of...

Bourbon, Bacon & Blues Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

2nd Annual Bourbon, Bacon & Blues event in downtown Sturgis on North Street. Bourbon tasting from over ten distilleries, food truck vendors, adult beverage tent and much more! Presale tickets and...

Art on the Green Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 21050 US-12, Sturgis, MI

Your chance to buy quality art and high end crafts for your home or to give as gifts. Enjoy the day at the Klinger Lake Country Club as they open their private club to the public for this one‑day...