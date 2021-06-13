Live events on the horizon in Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Andalusia area:

One Block Wonder Panel Quilt Retreat Florala, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 23622 Fifth Ave, Florala, AL

Join us to learn one of quilting's most popular new trends, a One Block Wonder quilt with a panel! A new quilting style, taught at an instructor-led retreat at a beautiful Gulf Coast...

Twenty‑Fourth of June Arts and Crafts Fair Florala, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 514 Lake Shore Dr, Florala, AL

If you enjoy being a vendor at art's and craft fairs, we would love to have you join us on June 29th! All proceeds from vendor registration helps support the music program at FHS. This is a big...

Andalusia BPW Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 18836 US-84, Andalusia, AL

Arts and crafts show held in conjunction with Pilot Club Pancake and Sausage Breakfast.

Rocky Railway VBS Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Rocky Railway VBS at Andalusia, Alabama, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 06:00 pm to Thu Jun 17 2021 at 08:30 pm

ServSafe Training/ Covington Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

This is a food safety training for food permit holders. ServSafe is a nationally accredited program. Address:23952 Alabama Hwy 55P.O. Box 519ANDALUSIA, AL 36420 Contact:Bridgette...